Connor Bedard Finalizes Deal With Chicago Blackhawks - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Connor Bedard Finalizes Deal With Chicago Blackhawks

The No. 1 overall NHL pick agreed to terms on an entry-level three-year deal on his 18th birthday

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Connor Bedard, a dynamic center forward, has driven soaring pre-season ticket sales for the Chicago Blackhawks.Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Connor Bedard signed a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, celebrating his 18th birthday in style.

Bedard, a dynamic center forward, had long been viewed as the best prospect in the 2023 class. Almost three weeks after he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard and the Blackhawks agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with a $950,000 salary cap hit, tying him to the team until at least the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, Chicago wanted to wait until Bedard’s 18th birthday to sign his contract.

At age 14, Bedard was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, allowing him to join the junior-level Canadian Hockey League a year earlier than typical eligibility. He played four seasons with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded 143 points in 57 regular-season games, leading the league in points and goals.

Read More

Last winter, Bedard dominated the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, amassing 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists. He broke multiple records, including the most points by a Canadian player and most points by a 17-year-old in the World Juniors. Canada went on to win the gold medal at the tournament for the second year in a row.

The Blackhawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick on May 8, despite only having the third-best odds of winning the lottery.

The Blackhawks told ESPN in May that ticket sales soared following the announcement that Chicago had won the first overall pick. More than $5 million in tickets were sold less than a day after the announcement, bought by fans excited for Bedard, despite the fact that he wouldn’t be drafted for another month.

In a statement released by the Blackhawks, Bedard expressed his excitement to join the team.

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” said Bedard. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honored to be part of it.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.