Connor Bedard Finalizes Deal With Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard signed a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, celebrating his 18th birthday in style.

Bedard, a dynamic center forward, had long been viewed as the best prospect in the 2023 class. Almost three weeks after he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard and the Blackhawks agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with a $950,000 salary cap hit, tying him to the team until at least the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, Chicago wanted to wait until Bedard’s 18th birthday to sign his contract.

At age 14, Bedard was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, allowing him to join the junior-level Canadian Hockey League a year earlier than typical eligibility. He played four seasons with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded 143 points in 57 regular-season games, leading the league in points and goals.

Last winter, Bedard dominated the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, amassing 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists. He broke multiple records, including the most points by a Canadian player and most points by a 17-year-old in the World Juniors. Canada went on to win the gold medal at the tournament for the second year in a row.

The Blackhawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick on May 8, despite only having the third-best odds of winning the lottery.

The Blackhawks told ESPN in May that ticket sales soared following the announcement that Chicago had won the first overall pick. More than $5 million in tickets were sold less than a day after the announcement, bought by fans excited for Bedard, despite the fact that he wouldn’t be drafted for another month.

In a statement released by the Blackhawks, Bedard expressed his excitement to join the team.

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” said Bedard. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honored to be part of it.”