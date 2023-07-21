Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged - The Messenger
Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged

The two WNBA All-Stars, who have been public about their relationship since 2021, announced their engagement Friday

Kari Anderson
DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been teammates on the Connecticut Sun since 2020, and have been publicly dating since 2021.Quinn Harris/Getty Images

WNBA forwards Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, both on the Connecticut Sun, announced their engagement on Friday.

Thomas, 31, and Bonner, 35, have been public about their relationship since 2021, announcing it on Instagram. The two have been teammates on the Sun since 2020, when Bonner was traded from the Phoenix Mercury.

Both Thomas and Bonner were selected for the 2023 WNBA All-Star game, and were both drafted onto captain A'ja Wilson's team. (Wilson's team lost to the Breanna Stewart-led opposing team, 143-127.)

Bonner was previously married to former WNBA All-Star, and former Phoenix Mercury teammate, Candice Dupree. The two gave birth to twins in 2017, which they continue to co-parent.

Thomas, a Harrisburg, Pa., native, played at Maryland before going fourth overall in the 2014 draft. Bonner went to high school in Fairfield, Ala., and attended Auburn, going fifth overall in the 2009 draft. Bonner received a Macedonian passport in 2018, and is eligible to play for the Macedonian national team.

Couples and engagements are not uncommon in the WNBA and women's basketball. Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi is married to former Mercury teammate Penny Taylor, while Stewart met wife Marta Xargay while they were teammates in Russia. New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot is married to former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley. Vandersloot's off-season move to New York last February leaves Thomas and Bonner as the only active couple on the same team.

