Commanders Sale Expected to Go Through Soon With NFL Finance Committee Endorsement

After complications dragged the process along for two months, it looks like the Washington Commanders are finally getting sold.

The NFL Finance Committee unofficially approved the franchise’s sale to Josh Harris on Monday during a remote meeting, according to the Washington Post. Although some of the members of the eight-owner committee didn’t participate in the meeting, the remaining members voted unanimously to endorse the $6.05 billion deal.

The committee’s approval clears the way for NFL owners to take an official vote, which is expected to pass, at the owners’ meeting in Minneapolis on Thursday. (At least 24 of the 32 owners must approve the sale for it to go through.) If approved, the sale could be final as soon as Friday.

Harris, a private equity investor who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, signed a deal with current owner Dan Snyder on May 12.

The agreement hit legal obstacles related to leaked emails in 2021 that led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. According to reports, Snyder initially refused to indemnify the league and owners against liability related to the Gruden incident. These legal hurdles were resolved last week, as lawyers for Snyder and the NFL were able to come to an agreement.

The Commanders and Snyder are currently undergoing their second NFL investigation. The first investigation dug into the Commanders’ workplace culture, and concluded in July 2021; the NFL fined the franchise (then known as the “Washington Football Team”) $10 million.

The latest investigation is focused on alleged financial improprieties, such as the misuse of loans. According to the Washington Post, the results of this investigation may be released soon after the sale is completed.

The $6.05 billion price will break NFL franchise sale records, beating the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton last August.

Harris’s group will take control of the Commanders before the start of training camp next week.



Editor's note: Josh Harris is an investor in The Messenger.