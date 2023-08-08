Commanders Players Struggle With Eric Bieniemy’s Intensity

In May 2022, former Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy appeared on SiriusXM Radio's I Am Athlete Tonight and expressed his opinion that Eric Bieniemy's attitude toward players will ultimately lead him to failure as a coach. McCoy has since reiterated his thoughts on the FOX Sports 1 show, Speak.

On Tuesday, the comments were given some new relevancy as The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reported some players have gone to Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera with concerns about Bieniemy's intensity.

Bieniemy left Kansas City to become Washington's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in February after winning two Super Bowls as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. After being passed over in several coaching cycles, he left the Chiefs in part to separate himself from Andy Reid's shadow.

Eric Bieniemy joined the Washington Commanders' staff in February after winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rivera described Bieniemy as an intense coach and said some Washington players had concerns about it. In response, Rivera told the players to speak with Bieniemy to understand what he wants out of them. Rivera did mention that players who have experienced styles similar to Bieniemy haven't had a problem adjusting, but the ones that aren't as accustomed to it have struggled at times.

Later in the day, Bieniemy acknowledged that he is an intense coach, but said "I'm always going to be upfront and I'm always going to be honest. Just like I stated when I first got here, we all got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable. There's some new demands and expectations that I expect."

"I've been coaching since I retired from football," he later said. "So, you got understand this, with the group, I'm always going to remain the same. I'm always going to be loud and I'm always going to be vocal."

Bieniemy's self-described "hard-nosed" nature was also evident in Kansas City, particularly during an argument with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the end of the first half during a game last September against the Indianapolis Colts. Mahomes was displeased with the coaching staff's decision to run out the clock, instead of trying to get into field goal range.

Two other ex-Chiefs players, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and New York Jets wideout Mecole Hardman, took to Twitter on Tuesday to support their former coach's style.