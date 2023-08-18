Commanders Name Sam Howell Starting Quarterback

As the Washington Commanders prepare for their second preseason game, second-year quarterback Sam Howell has been named the team's starter by head coach Ron Rivera.
Two days before Friday's announcement, Rivera told reporters that he needed to speak with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard before making a decision. If Friday's announcement is a sign of anything, Bieniemy and Pritchard must have said something that Rivera liked.
The Commanders drafted Howell out of North Carolina in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie he played just one game, tallying 204 total yards, a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and an interception in a season-ending 26-6 win over a Dallas Cowboys team fighting for a higher seed in the NFC Playoffs.
Now, Washington enters Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with Howell as the starter, and veteran Jacoby Brissett as the backup.
