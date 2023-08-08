Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Leaves Training Camp for Rehab: Reports

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has left training camp to continue rehabbing his ankle injury off-site, according to multiple reports.

Taylor, 24, hasn't been with the Colts since at least Monday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who says his absence will continue "for a little bit" until he's 100% healthy for the 2023 season. Rapoport has also reported that Taylor wants a contract extension in line with the NFL's highest-paid running backs, but the Colts have not yet made such an offer. Taylor is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, set to earn $4.3 million in base salary this season.

Taylor broke out in 2021 but was limited last year to 11 games with an ankle injury. Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in 43 games over three seasons. He underwent surgery on his ankle in January.

Colts coach Shane Steichen didn't directly answer questions regarding Taylor’s availability Tuesday, saying his absence was “part of his rehab process.”

On July 29, Taylor requested a trade from Indianapolis after meeting with franchise owner Jim Irsay. The running back had previously been one of multiple running backs to speak out on the lack of a lucrative market for the position.

The Colts, coming off a 4-12-1 campaign, open the 2023 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.