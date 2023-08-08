Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Leaves Training Camp for Rehab: Reports - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Leaves Training Camp for Rehab: Reports

The All-Pro RB continues rehabbing his ankle injury off-site

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has left training camp to continue rehabbing his ankle injury off-site, according to multiple reports.

Taylor, 24, hasn't been with the Colts since at least Monday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who says his absence will continue "for a little bit" until he's 100% healthy for the 2023 season. Rapoport has also reported that Taylor wants a contract extension in line with the NFL's highest-paid running backs, but the Colts have not yet made such an offer. Taylor is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, set to earn $4.3 million in base salary this season.

Taylor broke out in 2021 but was limited last year to 11 games with an ankle injury. Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in 43 games over three seasons. He underwent surgery on his ankle in January.

Read More

Colts coach Shane Steichen didn't directly answer questions regarding Taylor’s availability Tuesday, saying his absence was “part of his rehab process.”

On July 29, Taylor requested a trade from Indianapolis after meeting with franchise owner Jim Irsay. The running back had previously been one of multiple running backs to speak out on the lack of a lucrative market for the position.

The Colts, coming off a 4-12-1 campaign, open the 2023 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.