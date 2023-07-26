Colorado Reportedly Joining the Big 12 Conference

The Colorado Buffaloes will leave the Pac-12 conference to join the Big 12 next year, sources told The Action Network's Brett McMurphy.
According to those sources, Colorado will formally apply for Big 12 membership on Thursday, and the Big 12 Board of Directors would approve the Buffaloes to begin conference play in 2024. An official announcement of the move is expected Thursday.
Originally part of the Big 12 conference, Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011 but now returns to the Big 12 because of concerns about stability, per McMurphy. Also included in Colorado’s concerns were the future of a Pac-12 without UCLA and USC, greater financial prospects in the conference, and worries about Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s inability to lock in a new media rights deal.
In October, the Big 12 finalized a six-year, $2.3 billion deal with ESPN and Fox, beginning in 2025. Currently, the Big 12 as a whole receives $220 million a year; that number will go up to $380 million after the deal begins. Teams will split the revenue.
Colorado’s Board of Regents met Wednesday afternoon to discuss “Legal advice on a specific matter - athletic operations,” according to the Board’s website.
The Board has another special board meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon. No specific agenda has been posted other than the phrase: “Action Item: Athletics operations.”
The Pac-12 has had struggles in recent years, often making significantly less than the other power five conferences. With UCLA and USC’s plans to move to the Big Ten for the 2024 season, the Pac-12 will lose two of their top NCAA contenders in big-money sports like football and basketball.
Last December, Colorado named former NFL star Deion Sanders as its new football head coach, a buzzy appointment that is likely to bring Colorado greater attention if not improve their flailing football team. Colorado has had record ticket sales since the announcement.
From 2020-2022, Jackson had been head coach for Jackson State University, leading the team to a 27-6 record over his three seasons there and bringing greater attention to HBCU football.
Sanders is poised to make $29.5 million over his five year contract, not including bonuses and incentives. It is the largest contract ever for a CU coach.
