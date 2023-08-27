Cody Bellinger Continues To Build Free Agency Resume During MVP-Caliber Season

Cody Bellinger is getting every last drop he can out of the 2023 season.

The Chicago Cubs outfielder went 3-for-5 with five RBI in the team's 10-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Bellinger added some more polish to his 2023 stat line, which now boasts a .317 BA with 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a .905 OPS. And there's still a month left to go.

Bellinger, 28, has cemented his case as a contender in the National League MVP race — a title he last achieved as a Los Angeles Dodger in 2019. He'll have to contend with some elite company in this final month to get there, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

But Bellinger has a tighter lock on another potential title: the highest-paid outfielder in this year's class of free agent outfielders. This group includes Teoscar Hernández, Michael Conforto, Joey Gallo, Kevin Kiermaier, Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Harrison Bader and Andrew McCutchen.

Bellinger's 3.8 WAR (wins above replacement) is 2.4 higher than the two players on the list tied for second — Hernandez and Conforto with a 1.4. It would be nearly impossible for either player to make up that difference or close the gap significantly in the final month.

At season's end, so too will Bellinger's one-year $17 million deal with the Cubs. It was the best deal he could get last year after a string of injury-dampened seasons since his MVP year in 2019.

Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder while celebrating in the Dodgers' Game 7 victory in the 2020 NL Championship Series. He had surgery the following offseason, then had three stints on the injured list in 2021, missing nearly two months with a left shin fracture, two weeks with left hamstring tightness and 10 days with a left rib fracture.

He managed to play 144 games in 2022 but had his worst season at the major-league level. Now, he's returned to MVP form in his first season in Chicago.

He's coming back into free agency at a beneficial time. Last offseason, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge signed a nine-year $360 million contract. Bellinger can't match Judge's 62 home runs and 1.111 OPS from last year, but he is two years younger than the Yankees captain.

Alongside Judge, the last few free agent outfielders who received the largest contract in their class in recent years include Bryce Harper who signed 13-year $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 and Kris Bryant who signed a seven-year $182 million with the Colorado Rockies in 2022.