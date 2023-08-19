Coco Gauff Clinches First Win Over World No. 1 Iga Świątek

For the first time, Coco Gauff has beaten Iga Świątek. Her reward? A spot in the Western & Southern Open final.

Via a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win on Saturday, the American, ranked seventh in the WTA rankings, knocked the world No. 1 out of the bracket in Cincinnati, Ohio. Świątek, who has won three of the last six Grand Slam singles titles since last year's French Open, could not rally from a 5-3 deficit in the third and final set.

Serving with the advantage and a 5-4 lead in that third set, Gauff was on the verge of a career milestone. Coming into the match, the 19-year-old had never taken a set from her Polish counterpart and was 0-7 against Świątek overall.

But once Świątek's volley went wide, the drought was over. Gauff had her win over Świątek.

"I saw a quote. 'Knock me down nine times, get up 10.' It's a Cardi B song," Gauff said after the win, referencing the famous rapper's 2018 song Get Up 10. "So in this case, knock me down seven times, get up eight."

In Sunday's final, Gauff will face the winner of the second semifinal between world No. 2 (and this year's Australian Open champion) Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 17 Karolina Muchová. That will afford the American an opportunity to nab her fifth career singles title and third of 2023.

She would also become the youngest winner of the event in the Open era, which dates back to 1969.

In 2019, as a 15-year-old, Gauff became the youngest in the Open era to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon. When she won her first singles title at the 2019 Linz Open, she became the youngest WTA singles winner since 2004.

As for Świątek, her focus will likely move to the U.S. Open — the main draw starts on Aug. 28. Not only is Świątek the defending champion at Flushing Meadows, but she is also the current betting favorite — according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Świątek is +220 to repeat in Queens, New York, with Sabalenka holding the second-best odds at +500.

Gauff is tied with world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and world No. 6 Caroline Garcia for the fourth-best odds at +110. To this point, the right-hander's best finish in the U.S. Open is her quarterfinal appearance last year.

That time around, she lost to Garcia in straight sets. Could 2023 be a different story?