Cleveland Guardians Won’t Trade Shane Bieber at Trade Deadline - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cleveland Guardians Won’t Trade Shane Bieber at Trade Deadline

The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is currently sidelined with an elbow injury

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Shane Bieber’s right elbow injury is expected to keep him off the trade block.Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Every year at the MLB trade deadline, teams evaluate their immediate futures and decide if it's worth making a playoff push. This season, the Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a unique situation, sitting with a losing record but only two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division. On Thursday, Zack Miesel of The Athletic reported that the team has made it clear it doesn’t plan to trade injured ace Shane Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Bieber was placed on the injured list on July 15 with elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reported Bieber will not need surgery and will be shut down for two weeks to give the elbow rest. 

The injury deteriorates Bieber’s trade value and, along with fellow starter Triston McKenzie’s UCL sprain, depletes a starting rotation that has gotten little run support; Cleveland ranks last in the league in home runs with just 71, 11 fewer than any other team. Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA over 19 starts this season.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.