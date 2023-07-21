Cleveland Guardians Won’t Trade Shane Bieber at Trade Deadline

Every year at the MLB trade deadline, teams evaluate their immediate futures and decide if it's worth making a playoff push. This season, the Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a unique situation, sitting with a losing record but only two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division. On Thursday, Zack Miesel of The Athletic reported that the team has made it clear it doesn’t plan to trade injured ace Shane Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Bieber was placed on the injured list on July 15 with elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reported Bieber will not need surgery and will be shut down for two weeks to give the elbow rest.

The injury deteriorates Bieber’s trade value and, along with fellow starter Triston McKenzie’s UCL sprain, depletes a starting rotation that has gotten little run support; Cleveland ranks last in the league in home runs with just 71, 11 fewer than any other team. Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA over 19 starts this season.