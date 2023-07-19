Cleveland Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Alleged Robbery - The Messenger
Cleveland Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Alleged Robbery

The 22-year-old defensive tackle was entering his second NFL season

Javon Edmonds
Winfrey was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022.Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday after the defensive tackle was listed as a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

According to the police report, Winfrey, 22, slapped a woman on the left side of her neck after a verbal altercation that the woman recorded (the police report added the woman had a "red abrasion" due to the slap); Winfrey then lifted his shirt to show a handgun tucked in his waistband. Afterward, he allegedly left with the phones of the woman and her friend before the women called the police.

Trotter reported that Winfrey refused to return to the scene despite police requesting him to, leaving the phones in an alley for the police to recover them. 

Police say the phones had "good video" and "clear audio" of the incident, but that the video does not show the gun. 

Winfrey was arrested in April after a woman he was dating shared an account of Winfrey causing "bodily injury" to her, according to court records. The misdemeanor assault was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program, according to Trotter.

Cleveland selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie in 2022. He was suspended for the Browns’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets, a 31-30 loss, for undisclosed disciplinary reasons. In June, Winfrey and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a club, resulting in Newsome’s truck being stolen.

