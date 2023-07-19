Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings Reveal Throwback Uniforms

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are stepping back in time.
Per team releases on Tuesday, Cleveland will wear a vintage white helmet three times in 2023, while Minnesota will trot out in a 1960s/1970s-themed throwback uniform in its season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cleveland’s helmets resemble those worn by the team from its debut season in the All-America Football Conference in 1946 through 1950. In 1951, the franchise switched to orange helmets, a look it still uses today.
The Browns will wear the throwbacks in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 against the New York Jets.
Since 2022, teams have been allowed to wear alternate helmets. The one-helmet rule had been in place since 2013 for safety reasons.
Minnesota’s throwback jerseys feature a darker shade of purple, large white numbers and gold trim. In a video the team released Tuesday, head coach Kevin O’Connell called the uniforms “awesome.”
The franchises are coming off contrasting 2022 seasons. The Browns finished last in the AFC North at 7-10, while the Vikings won the NFC North at 13-4. Minnesota bowed out of the postseason early, though, falling in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants.
