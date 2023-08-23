Cincinnati Reds Rookie Elly De La Cruz Is Fastest Player to 10 Homers and 20 Steals - The Messenger
Cincinnati Reds Rookie Elly De La Cruz Is Fastest Player to 10 Homers and 20 Steals

The 21-year-old sensation broke Barry Bonds' record

Elly De La Cruz continues to enter the history books with early-career records. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 homers and 20 steals, breaking Barry Bonds' record (65 games) set in 1986.

De La Cruz accomplished the feat in just 64 games after his first-inning swipe of second base in the Reds' 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Earlier this season, De La Cruz broke the Statcast record for the highest velocity throw from an infielder at nearly 100 mph. He became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle in 34 years, and he became the first player in the World Series era (since 1903) to record 20 hits, five stolen bases and three home runs in a player's first 15 career games.

In 64 games with the Reds, De La Cruz is hitting .264/.309/.450. in 282 plate appearances.

The Reds are 65-61 in third place in the National League Central, four games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers but in the thick of the NL wildcard chase.

