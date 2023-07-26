Chicago Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz Dies at 70

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has died, the team announced on Tuesday. Wirtz, 70, won three Stanley Cup championships as owner of the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Wirtz inherited the team from his father, Bill Wirtz, in 2007, becoming the franchise’s fifth principal owner in its 81-year history. Wirtz’s grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, bought a stake in the Blackhawks in 1950 and acquired outright ownership in 1966. Bill inherited full ownership in 1983 following Arthur's death.

“The NHL is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of W. Rockwell ‘Rocky’ Wirtz,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement.

“On a personal level, Rocky was a dear friend whose counsel I consistently sought. He was a highly respected member of the Executive Committee of the League’s Board of Governors whose wisdom and camaraderie were valued by his fellow owners.”

Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey also offered his condolences in a statement.

"On behalf of the McCaskey family and the entire Bears Family, we would like to share our sincere condolences on the passing of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz,” McCaskey said.

“Under his leadership, Rocky set the bar for excellence extremely high in Chicago with three Stanley Cup championships in recent years and, more importantly, was a gentleman, a family man and a friend to so many. He was also very giving of countless resources to the community in and around Chicagoland. Our prayers go out to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks franchise."

Wirtz’s son, Danny, currently serves as the Blackhawks’ Chief Executive Officer and is set to take over the Original Six team.