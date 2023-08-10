Chelsea Triggers $25.5 Million Buyout Clause for USMNT Captain Tyler Adams - The Messenger
Chelsea Triggers $25.5 Million Buyout Clause for USMNT Captain Tyler Adams

The deal immediately transfers the American midfielder from Leeds United ahead of Chelsea’s season opener on Sunday

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
24-year-old Tyler Adams, named USMNT captain for the 2022 World Cup, was the youngest USMNT captain since 1950.Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States Men's National Team captain Tyler Adams is heading to Chelsea FC after the Premier League club activated Adams’s transfer clause, according to multiple sources.

Chelsea will pay £20 million (the equivalent of $25.5 million U.S.) to acquire the 24-year-old midfielder from Leeds United. Per Fabrizio Romano, Adams has already completed some medical tests and will complete the rest today. The deal took 10 days of negotiations, also per Romano.

The clause in Adams’s contract was activated after Leeds was relegated to the Championship, the second tier of English football, last season.

Adams, a native of Wappinger, New York, grew up playing for the New York Red Bulls academy. At age 16, he made his debut with the New York Red Bulls' first team in a July 2015 friendly against (coincidentally enough) Chelsea, scoring a goal in the Red Bulls’ surprising 4-2 victory over the Premier League side.

He was named the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the youngest captain at the tournament and the youngest USMNT captain since 1950.

Adams played for German club RB Leipzig for three seasons before transferring to Leeds United in 2022. He made 24 appearances before injuring his hamstring in training ahead of a match on March 18. Adams did not play for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

