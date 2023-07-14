The next time Brandon Miller will suit up for the Charlotte Hornets will be in October’s regular season opener.

Prior to Charlotte’s Summer League matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, the team announced Miller was being shut down for the team’s remaining games.

In three Summer League appearances, the second overall pick in June’s NBA Draft averaged 17.3 points per game on 35.4% shooting from the field, including 26.1% from three. He also averaged 8.3 rpg and 2.3 apg.

As his shooting splits indicate, Miller was inefficient during his time in Las Vegas, but there were some bright spots. In Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the former Alabama one-and-done racked up 26 points on 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-6 from three and 7-of-7 at the free throw line, while adding six boards and a pair of blocks.

Despite the Hornets’ 97-93 loss, Miller displayed the blend of shot creation and spot-up marksmanship that made him such a coveted prospect. It marked a stark contrast to his first two outings in Las Vegas, when he went 5-of-15 from the floor against the San Antonio Spurs, and 4-of-18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I kind of let the game come to me,” Miller said. “I feel like I was put in the right places to get off comfortable shots.”

With Miller officially done for the summer, each of the top-four picks in last month’s draft are sidelined.

No. 4 pick Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets (Sunday), No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs (Monday) and No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers (Thursday) were all shut down in the last week.

Thompson and Henderson suffered a sprained ankle and shoulder injury, respectively, in last Friday’s battle between Houston and Portland.

None of the four are finished products, but all showed flashes in the Summer League. Whether it’s Wembayama’s unique two-way skill set, Miller’s ability to space the floor and attack, Henderson’s playmaking chops or Thompson’s patience and burst, the quartet displayed enviable talent.

Come October, those skills will be put to the test.