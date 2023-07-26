Chargers, Quarterback Justin Herbert Agree to Five-Year, $262.5 Million Extension

Records are meant to be broken. When an athlete signs a record-breaking deal nowadays, they’re just setting the market for the next person up. This time, it was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson setting the stage for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles made Herbert the highest-paid player, in terms of annual salary, in NFL history with a five-year, $262.5 million extension, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $218.7 million in guaranteed money, and Herbert is set to make $100 million in 2025—the first year of the extension.

Herbert’s $52.5 million AAV (average annual contract value) surpasses the $52 million that Jackson and the Ravens agreed to in May, and can reach $53 million including incentives.

Los Angeles selected Herbert sixth overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns in his career, and has a 2.68 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and led the Chargers to a playoff appearance in 2022.

The Chargers are no strangers to spending money as they’ve, at different times, had the highest-paid non-QB in edge rusher Joey Bosa, the highest-paid safety in Derwin James and the highest-paid center in Corey Linsley.