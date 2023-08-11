Cedric Mullins Will Return to Orioles’ Lineup Friday Night

After spending almost a month on the injured list with a right adductor strain, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins is set to return Friday night as the O’s travel to Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners.

Baltimore currently holds a three-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East, and a three-game lead on the Texas Rangers for first place in the America League.

Mullins, who is batting .259 in 69 games this season, returns as the Orioles begin a nine-game West Coast trip against Seattle, the San Diego Padres and league-worst Oakland Athletics.

With Mullins's return, Baltimore has optioned outfield Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk, retaining the services of rookie outfielder Colton Bowser — who is batting .117 through his first 15 big league appearances.