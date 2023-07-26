Carolina Panthers Name No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young as Starting Quarterback

It was expected, but we now know who will be the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback in Week One against the Atlanta Falcons: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Carolina head coach Frank Reich named Young the starter at training camp Wednesday, after the 22-year-old was moved to the top spot on the depth chart last month. Last week, Young signed a four-year, $37.9 million contract with the franchise.

According to Reich, this was all part of the plan for the rookie. "When we decided to pick Bryce, we imagined and saw the vision that we'd be standing here today saying he's QB1,” he told reporters in Spartanburg, S.C.

12-year veteran Andy Dalton will serve as the backup, with rising second-year quarterback Matt Corral — who missed all of his rookie season with a broken foot — currently listed as the third-string quarterback.

If expectations hold, Young will bring stability to a position that has been in dire need of it for the Panthers. Last season, Carolina trotted out three different starting signal callers: Baker Mayfield (six games), Sam Darnold (six games), and P.J. Walker (five games). None are currently on the roster.

Based on his play at Alabama, that could very well be the case. In two seasons as the Crimson Tide starter, Young threw for 79 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions, completing nearly 66% of his attempts along the way. His mobility, quick processing abilities and feel in the pocket are all NFL-ready.

"I respect the coaches and I want to do whatever I can to play whatever role it is I'm called on to help the team,'' Young said.

The Panthers are coming off a 7-10 season, missing the playoffs for the last five years. The last time Carolina made the postseason was 2017, when it was led by another former No. 1 pick out of the state of Alabama: Cam Newton.