Cardinals Tight End Zach Ertz On Track for Week 1 Return

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to play and is on track for a Week 1 start, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Ertz, 32, suffered an ACL and MCL tear in Week 10 of the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran tight end made a reception in the first quarter and grabbed his knee, and had to be carted off the field. The injury proved to be season-ending.
Ertz played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to '21 and was a member of the team's Super Bowl LII championship team. In 2018, Ertz set the NFL record for most receptions by a tight end in a single season, with 116.
Ertz was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season. He signed a three-year, $31.65 million contract with Arizona in March 2022. Prior to the injury, Ertz had 47 receptions, 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
After making the playoffs for the first time in six years in 2021, the Cardinals failed to make the playoffs in the 2022 season, ending 4-13 and last in the NFC West.
