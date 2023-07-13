Cardinals President John Mozeliak: ‘I Can Tell You We’re Going to Trade People’

Last year the St. Louis Cardinals won the NL Central and finished as the National League’s No. 3 seed. Fast forward to the 2023 All-Star break, and the Cards are in last place with a 38-52 record, 11.5 games behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds — and that means moves are on the way before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Nolan Arenado is among the St. Louis Cardinals stars bracing for trade news. Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

St. Louis ranks 25th in ERA with a 4.55 mark, and 23rd in run differential at -33. The Cardinals haven’t had problems with hitting the ball, but their pitching staff can’t consistently retire batters.

The team has allowed the third-most hits in MLB, and walked the 10th-most batters.

While president John Mozeliak didn’t clarify whether St. Louis will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, he did guarantee trades.

“Right now, I can tell you we’re going to trade people,” Mozeliak said in a Wednesday press conference. “[We] just don’t know if it’s going to be household names or guys who are more likely to not be here next year.”

It’s safe to say the Cardinals probably won’t be buyers, at least not with an eye on winning this season. They currently have +20000 odds to win the World Series, with +2000 odds to win the NL Central and +1500 odds to make the playoffs according to DraftKings. Research shows that teams who have such a remote chance at winning the World Series ought to be trading away talent that might help them reload with prospects for the future.

According to the “Doyle Number” metric that FiveThirtyEight frequently used to judge a team’s calculus between buying and selling — where a value over 1.00 means current-season talent acquired is worth more in World Series odds than future talent traded away, and values under 1.00 mean future talent is worth more – the Cardinals rank 26th with a value of 0.01, meaning they would be much better served selling than buying at this year’s deadline.

Obvious Cardinals who might be on the trading block include the usual pending free agents – specifically, pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Chris Stratton and Jordan Hicks. But 35-year-old first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be a free agent after next season and is still productive; it’s not too far-fetched to think he could be available as well for the right price.

Moving 32-year-old third baseman Nolan Arenado and 31-year-old catcher Willson Contreras might be a lot more difficult even if the Cards want to explore the market, given their no-trade clauses. But Arenado said at the All-Star Game that he wouldn’t be shocked by a trade.

“I've been traded once. I think that shocked a lot of people at that time," Arenado said. "I guess it doesn't surprise me anymore what happens in this game."

"It would still be surprising seeing certain things happen, but I understand that there's certain things that probably should."

St. Louis is used to being in the playoff mix and looking for players to add at the deadline for a World Series run, but this year has been uncharacteristically poor for the franchise. Based on Mozeliak’s comments, the Cardinals will probably be in the unfamiliar position of sending players to other World Series-hopeful teams this time around.