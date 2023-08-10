California High School Football Coach Kicks Local Reporter off Practice Field After Story About Lawsuit and Racism Allegations - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

California High School Football Coach Kicks Local Reporter off Practice Field After Story About Lawsuit and Racism Allegations

Gus Morris of The Press Democrat was asked to leave by Cardinal Newman High School head coach Richard D. Sanchez, a day after the paper reported on a lawsuit against the coach and other school officials by a former player

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cardinal Newman head coach Richard D. Sanchez threatened to call 911 on Gus Morris if the latter did not leave campus.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon, Colin Atagi, a staff writer at The Press Democrat — located in Santa Rosa, Calif., — published a story detailing former Cardinal Newman High School student Lonzo Arterberry's lawsuit against Cardinal Newman's head football coach, Richard D. Sanchez, and other school officials. On Wednesday, according to The Press Democrat, Sanchez demanded that Press Democrat staff writer Gus Morris leave practice, and threatened to call 911 on the reporter.

The lawsuit, filed on July 27 by Arterberry's father, Jerome Arterberry, alleges that Arterberry, 17, was expelled from Cardinal Newman in retaliation for speaking out on racist and discriminatory comments made by Sanchez towards him and other players of color.

Morris, who The Press Democrat says has covered at least four Cardinal Newman practices and at least six games since joining the paper in September of 2021, had texted with Sanchez last Friday, asking the latter what his team's practice schedule was for this week.

Sanchez replied that during the week, Cardinal Newman was practicing from 4 p.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT, to which Morris replied he would be there on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. On Monday, Morris asked Sanchez if he could attend practice on Wednesday, to which Sanchez did not reply.

Read More

On Tuesday, the story on the lawsuit was published. The next morning, Cardinal Newman President and Superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa, Linda Norman, left the Press Democrat a voicemail declining comment on the story, and said that no reporters would be permitted on campus that afternoon.

That afternoon, Morris followed up with Sanchez about attending Wednesday's practice, to which the latter replied with "Our president left you a message. Don't show up."

Norman then told a Press Democrat reporter that Morris could attend, but only if he discussed football matters. Morris relayed that message to Sanchez via text.

But upon arriving at practice, Morris was confronted by Sanchez, who reportedly said, "I told you that you couldn't be here. You clearly don't listen," and denied that Norman had given Morris permission to attend if he focused on football. Sanchez then said he would call 911 if Morris did not leave campus.

The lawsuit says that after the 2022 fall football season, Arterberry, who is Black, and his family brought concerns to school officials regarding discriminatory comments that Sanchez had made towards players of color.

The lawsuit said that Sanchez used nicknames such as "Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Green Card and Gardener," when referring to certain players of color. After that, Arterberry was cut from the team and lost certain benefits associated with a spot on the roster, including his personal Hudl account — which allows college recruiters to view highlights and achievements of high school players.

On Feb. 28, Arterberry appeared in front of the Santa Rosa City Council, detailing his experiences. Noting that other Cardinal Newman players wished to speak up but felt they could not do so, Arterberry said, "I do not regret taking the bullet at all because I feel like this is a matter that should be spoken up about because it is a very serious matter."

On March 10, Arterberry received an email saying he had been expelled from Cardinal Newman, effective March 8.

After the incident between Morris and Sanchez on Wednesday, The Press Democrat's executive editor, Richard A. Green, said that it was "ludicrous and smacks of thin-skinned officials putting their egos ahead of the students they serve. It also shortchanges our readers of coverage of one of the most prominent schools in Sonoma County.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.