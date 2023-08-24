Caleb Williams, Jordan Travis Among 15 College Football Players to Ink NIL Deals with Beats by Dre - The Messenger
Caleb Williams, Jordan Travis Among 15 College Football Players to Ink NIL Deals with Beats by Dre

The brand announced its inaugural "Beats Elite" class on Thursday

Max Rego
Williams, USC’s star quarterback, was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy last December. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Beats by Dre continued its foray into the NIL world on Thursday, announcing its inaugural "Beats Elite" class for 2023. The headliners include reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC and Heisman hopefuls Jordan Travis of Florida State and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

Williams is looking to join former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin (1974, 1975) as the only two-time Heisman winners.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders are other notable names in the class. Thirteen of the 15 players signed are quarterbacks, with Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Penn State tailback Nick Singleton the only non-quarterbacks in the class.

The brand revealed the full lineup on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Those 15 players are just the latest in a growing list of college football stars to sign with the Apple-owned headphone brand. Former Alabama signal caller Bryce Young (now with the Carolina Panthers), the 2021 Heisman winner, signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre last September, and was accompanied by former Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Texas running back Bijan Robinson (now with the Atlanta Falcons).

On the hardwood, former Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, incoming USC freshman Bronny James, former South Carolina guard Zia Cooke and former North Carolina guard Deja Kelly also signed NIL deals with Beats.

Young, Robinson, Bigsby, Cooke and Kelly all gifted Beats to their teammates last season. This week, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton did the same.

