Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin a ‘Full-Go’

Hamlin, 25, has recovered from cardiac arrest in January

Matthew Gutierrez
Hamlin, 25, has played two seasons for a Bills team coming off four consecutive playoff appearances. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin’s inspiring comeback continues. The Buffalo Bills safety trotted onto the practice field Wednesday to cheers shortly after head coach Sean McDermott declared him a “full-go” for training camp in Rochester, N.Y. 

It’s been nearly seven months since Hamlin, 25, suffered cardiac arrest during a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. 

“With Damar’s situation, like I mentioned in the spring, he has our full support, and always will,” McDermott told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll continue to take it one day at a time, and we’ll go at his cadence. At this point, he’s full-go and we’ll take it one day at a time, so I think that’s the best approach.”

Hamlin, who was cleared in April to return to football activities, participated in team activities last month. He collapsed in the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game, and his heartbeat was restored after he was treated with CPR and a defibrillator. He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center that night and released nine days later.  

Hamlin is entering his third season with the Bills, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 13 games last season and was credited with 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Bills, who have made four consecutive playoff appearances, have become one of the league’s top teams over the last few years. 

