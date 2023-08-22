Buccaneers Name Baker Mayfield Starting Quarterback - The Messenger
Buccaneers Name Baker Mayfield Starting Quarterback

After a rocky two years, Baker Mayfield has been named Tampa Bay's successor to Tom Brady

Javon Edmonds
Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed with the Bucs this offseason after an up-and-down 2022 season. After four years with the Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers last summer. Carolina waived Mayfield after seven games, after which the Rams claimed the quarterback to replace an injured Matthew Stafford.

In five games with L.A., Mayfield repaired his reputation as a potential starter in the NFL, earning a contract with the Bucs. Now, Mayfield has earned the right to start for Tampa Bay ahead of Kyle Trask, who was drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the 2021 draft, shortly after the team signed future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

