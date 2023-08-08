Buccaneers List Two Quarterbacks as Co-Starters Ahead of Preseason Opener

It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback competition is still undecided. Tuesday morning, ahead of its first preseason game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise took the unusual step of putting an "or" between the names of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Track on its first depth chart of the season. That depth chart featured a sole starter for the other 21 starting positions on offense and defense.

Mayfield joined Tampa Bay in March via a one-year, $4 million contract, while Trask has been with the organization since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In May, head coach Todd Bowles said that the starter will be the quarterback who is "not necessarily making the big play but the right play." On Saturday, Bowles said that naming a starter is "all cumulative", with film study, accuracy, audibles and other traits playing a role.

For Mayfield, Tampa Bay is the latest stop in what has become a journeyman career for the former No. 1 overall pick. During his four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the former Heisman Trophy winner was part of the franchise's first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2020. But Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson in March 2022, then shipped Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in July of last year. He started six games for Carolina before being benched in November, and was subsequently released and signed by the Los Angeles Rams, for whom he started the final four games.

With the now-retired Tom Brady under center the past two years, Trask only threw nine passes in his first two pro seasons. His collegiate production, though, indicates that the 24-year-old could effectively steer the ship offensively. In 22 starts at Florida, Trask threw 67 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, as the Gators reached the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl in consecutive seasons. In 2020, Trask set the program record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season, surpassing the likes of Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel and Rex Grossman. That year, he finished fourth in Heisman voting.