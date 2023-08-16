Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage Out for Season

After being carted off the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage will miss the upcoming season with a ruptured right patellar tendon, according to the Tampa Bay Times's Rick Stroud.

The sixth-year veteran, expected to be the team's third receiver, was emotional as he headed to the training facility. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Gage will miss the 2023 season.

This is the second serious injury Gage has sustained in eight months, as he was carted off the field during the Bucs' Wild-Card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in January with a neck injury.

In their first season since Tom Brady's retirement, the Buccaneers are now especially thin behind All-Pro receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Gage is set to undergo surgery sometime this week.