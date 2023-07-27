Bronny James Discharged From Hospital, Resting at Home

Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital and is now home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest, according to a statement on Thursday afternoon by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The statement said James arrived at the medical center on Monday morning fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the statement read. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

Bronny's father, the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said earlier Thursday that "everyone is doing great" three days after his eldest son suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC.

"Everyone doing great," the four-time MVP tweeted on Thursday. "We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," he added. "We feel you and I’m so grateful."

Bronny was taken to the hospital for treatment in the intensive care unit, according to a statement released Tuesday morning from a spokesperson for his family. James, 18, was "in stable condition, and no longer in the ICU," the family statement said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center, where USC practices, at 9:26 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency, according to a Los Angeles Times report on Tuesday afternoon. The Times also reported that James "lost consciousness and was taken 'code three lights and sirens' to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived."

James was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, James averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. At USC, he plans to wear jersey No. 6 in honor of his father.

His father is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and 19-time All-Star. Nicknamed "King James," LeBron, 38, has said he wishes to team up with his son before retiring from the NBA.

According to a Northwestern University cardiologist interviewed by The Messenger, Bronny James' seemingly sudden illness was likely caused by an underlying cardiac issue. The cardiologist also said it is "highly improbable" that this or any other cardiac arrest in athletes is related to the COVID vaccine.