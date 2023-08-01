Broncos Receiver K.J. Hamler to Miss Time with Heart Condition - The Messenger
Broncos Receiver K.J. Hamler to Miss Time with Heart Condition

Hamler announced he was diagnosed with pericarditis via his Instagram on Monday

Javon Edmonds
K.J. Hamler will miss some time after pericarditis diagnosis.Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL teams tend to limit how much they play their starters in preseason games to prevent injuries. However, the Denver Broncos are having issues getting their players out of training camp. On Monday, it was announced that Denver will be without wide receivers Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler entering the regular season.

Patrick injured his achilles during Monday’s practice, one year after tearing his ACL in training camp, an injury that kept him out for all of last season. Hamler felt chest pains before training camp got underway and was diagnosed with pericarditis, a mild heart irritation. The Broncos will waive him with a non-football illness designation; the move allows Hamler to return at some point during the 2023 season, including with the Broncos.

Head coach Sean Payton now has to use training camp to find himself a third receiver in Hamler’s absence, to play alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. The Broncos drafted Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma in the second round of April’s NFL Draft, and signed former New Orleans Saints wideout Marquez Callaway—who played for Payton from 2020-21—in March. 

The Broncos’ first preseason game is Aug. 11 at the Arizona Cardinals.

