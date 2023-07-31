Broncos Fear Wide Receiver Tim Patrick Suffered Achilles Injury

The Denver Broncos might have lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to a major training-camp injury for a second straight year. Patrick was carted off the practice field Monday with a left leg injury sustained during 7-on-7 drills. Head coach Sean Payton said after practice that the team fears Patrick suffered an Achilles injury. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is believed to be a season-ending torn Achilles.

The injury occurred when Patrick was coming out of his break. According to ESPN, he proceeded to yell out in pain and throw his helmet, with Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Courtland Sutton, among others, running to him.

Almost exactly one year ago, Patrick suffered an ACL tear during a non-contact drill. He missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing that injury.

Patrick went undrafted in 2017, and was signed and waived by the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in the span of less than four months. That October, he was signed to the Broncos' practice squad, then released and re-signed in the span of a week in November.

Since becoming a regular contributor in 2018, Patrick has been a difference maker. From 2018 to '21, he reeled in 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.