Brian Harman Wins First Major in Dominant Fashion at the 2023 Open Championship

Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club brought steady, unrelenting rain. But Brian Harman, who has been steady and unrelenting all week, fought through the tough conditions to win the 151st Open Championship.

There were some rough patches in the final round, but thanks to a one-under 70 and a lack of a true charge from those behind him on the leaderboard, Harman finished at 13-under and won his first major by six shots in Hoylake, England. That ties Arnold Palmer in 1962, Johnny Miller in 1976 and Shane Lowry in 2019 for the third-largest margin of victory in an Open in the post-World War I era, behind Louis Oostuizen (seven shots) in 2010 and Tiger Woods (eight shots) in 2000.

A quartet of players — Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka finished joint second at seven-under.

Harman still had to hit the shots to close it out, but the entire back nine felt like a coronation. The 36-year-old bogeyed the 13th to fall to 11-under and four in front, but a birdie bomb on the 14th was the dagger, and a short birdie on the 15th was the icing on the cake.

For good measure, Harman got up and down from a greenside bunker for par on the 18th, a fitting conclusion to a life-changing week for the lefty.

“Can’t take it from me. I’m over the moon,” Harman told NBC’s Mike Tirico, while holding the Claret Jug in his right hand. “I’ve worked hard my whole life, and I’m gonna enjoy this one.”

The start to the round Sunday mirrored that of Saturday. Harman pulled his approach into the rough on the second, bogeying there to fall to 11-under. Then, a blocked tee shot on the par-five fifth saw his ball end up in a gorse bush, forcing Harman to take an unplayable lie and subsequent penalty stroke.

A bogey from there dropped the American to 10-under, just three shots ahead of Rahm.

Yet Harman remained unflappable, and responded with lengthy birdie makes on the sixth and seventh. At that point, it became a question of whether someone would find a way to reach double-digits under par and make Harman sweat a bit.

That never occurred.

Rahm, facing much more difficult conditions that he dealt with during his eight-under 63 on Saturday, hit some loose iron shots and was visibly frustrated with his inability to make a move. This marks his first runner-up in a major, and his eighth top-five in a major since 2018.

Day, with a chip-in birdie on the ninth, appeared to be someone capable of a late rally. But the Australian notched just one more birdie the rest of the way. It was still his best finish in a major in nearly six years.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young, Harman’s playing partner in the final group, and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood struggled mightily on the greens throughout the day, finishing 67th and 46th in the field in strokes gained putting, respectively.

Fleetwood’s misses were especially painful to watch for the partial spectators, who were hoping for the first English winner at an Open contested in England since Tony Jacklin in 1969.

Kim and Straka reached seven- and eight-under, respectively, with multiple holes to play late, but neither could go any further than that. For both, however, it is a career-best finish in a major.

After three straight birdies starting at the third, Rory McIlroy stalled around the turn. He finished in a tie for sixth, alongside playing partner Emiliano Grillo, at six-under, and the Ulsterman’s search for that elusive fifth major will continue to the 2024 Masters.

As for Harman, the win has multiple layers of significance. For one, it is his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. Plus, it all but assures him of a spot on the American Ryder Cup team, as Harman will move to third on the points list — the top six players automatically qualify.

But above all else, it means one thing: Brian Harman is the Champion Golfer of the Year.