Braves Acquire Lefty Pitcher Brad Hand from Rockies

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran left-handed reliever Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Double-A pitcher Alec Barger.
After helping the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series last year with a 2.80 ERA in 55 games, Hand has struggled a bit this season, posting a 4.54 ERA through 35⅔ innings in 40 appearances.
He’s expected to work in a set-up role for the Braves, the ninth team Hand has played for in his 13-year career. He’s now the first player in MLB history to now play for every NL East team.
