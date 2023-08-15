Boston Celtics Big Man Kristaps Porziņģis to Miss World Cup With Foot Injury

Kristaps Porziņģis will not play in the the FIBA World Cup for Latvia. The 28-year-old, who was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics earlier this summer, said Tuesday on social media that a plantar fasciitis issue will prevent him from competing in the tournament.

Porziņģis also said the decision was a joint one, made by the coaching and medical staffs of the Latvian national team and the Celtics. The former All-Star (2018) plans to attend the event to "support the team as much as I can."

The World Cup runs Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Per the DraftKings Sportsbook, Latvia has the 12th-best odds to win the event at +10,000.

He joins Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Serbia's Nikola Jokic as household NBA names who won't play in the event.

The Celtics bowed out of the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games to the Miami Heat. Then Boston traded for Porziņģis on June 23, sending Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second round pick to Washington. At 7-foot-3, Porzingis agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him in Boston through 2025-26.

Porziņģis had a career year in 2022-23, averaging 22.3 points (on 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from three), 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He's now tasked with giving the Celtics a perimeter scoring punch to complement wing stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Porziņģis' latest injury, though, raises concerns. He has repeatedly dealt with injuries since being drafted fourth in 2015 by the New York Knicks. He tore his left ACL in 2018 and his lateral meniscus in 2020.

The NBA's opening night (Oct. 24) is still over two months away. But if Porziņģis' bout with plantar fasciitis becomes a lingering issue, it could throw a wrench into Boston's plans to start the season.