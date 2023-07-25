Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Retires After 19 NHL Seasons - The Messenger
Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Retires After 19 NHL Seasons

The 38-year-old center won the league’s Selke Award a record six times

Matthew Gutierrez
Bergeron, 38, was the Boston Bruins’ captain for his final three seasons in Boston.Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement Tuesday morning after 19 seasons.

The 38-year-old center was one of the best forwards in NHL history, winning the Selke Trophy—which has been awarded to the game’s best defensive forward every season since 1978—a record six times.

Taken by Boston in the second round of the 2003 draft, Bergeron laced up his skates in 1,294 games for the Bruins—a tally that ranked him No. 6 among active NHL players before his retirement. His 1,040 career points (427 goals, 613 assists) rank third in franchise history behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506) and Johnny Bucyk (1,339).

Along with his six Selke awards, Bergeron won the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership during the 2012-13 season, and during the 2020-21 season he received the league’s Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Bergeron's most indelible moment in Boston came at the end of the 2010-11 season, when the Bruins hoisted their sixth and most recent Stanley Cup. Bergeron opened the scoring and finished with two goals in the Bruins’ 4-0 Game 7 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,“ Bergeron wrote in a letter to fans that can be read in full on the team’s website. ”As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms.

“It wasn't a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

