Fake High School Football Team Bishop Sycamore Had Players Take Out $20,000 Loans, Ruin Their Credit Scores, According to Claims in New Documentary

High school football was hit with, arguably, its largest scandal ever in August 2021 when a fake Ohio-based program called Bishop Sycamore was exposed as a scam that prayed on athletes aspiring to play at the college level. Now, a former player is accusing the scam's ring leaders even urging the players to take out fraudulent $20,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and rent out unpaid hotel rooms. There were additional claims that the program siphoned life insurance money from elderly scam victims, according to the new HBO documentary BS High.

In August of 2021, Bishop Sycamore coach Roy Jones trotted out a team of illegitimate high school football players, some as old as 20, some with their own children, to play the Florida-based powerhouse program IMG Academy in a nationally-televised exhibition game on ESPN. Bishop Sycamore lost 58-0 in front of a national audience.

It was later revealed that there was an active arrest warrant for Johnson relating to "fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, and unjust enrichment," and he was facing a civil lawsuit for filed by ARN Hospitality over $110,685 in unpaid hotel expenses where the players were being housed, according to multiple reports at the time.

"Coach Roy made it feel like it was OK to be a criminal," former Bishop Sycamore player Justin Daniel told HBO.

The team was evicted from multiple hotels, and BS High revealed that Johnson even had the players sign up for hotel rooms in their own names at times, causing the eviction notices to come up in their names when they were never paid for. This ultimately affected their credit scores and ability to rent in the future.

BS High also revealed that the source of some initial funding for the program was an insurance scam that targeted church parishioners. Johnson convinced the parishioners to sign up for life insurance policies, but included fine print in the policies that ensured a percentage of the proceeds that were paid out upon death to Bishop Sycamore.

Daniel alleged that additional funding came from the PPP loans that players were told to sign up for to pay tuition. PPP loans were originally introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an avenue for small businesses to pay their employees. But Johnson allegedly had dozens of his players file for the loans fraudulently to acquire funding for the team.

"Roy pressured the kids into doing PPP loans, and (he) made it seem that the money was going to go towards tuition," Daniel told HBO.

Johnson denied the claims in the documentary.

"I didn't get any PPP loans. We didn't get any PPP loans," Johnson told HBO. "I would not tell 40, 30, 20 kids to all take out PPP loans from the United States government. I don't even trust the United States government!"

Johnson repeatedly justified his decisions and denied many of the allegations throughout the documentary. At one point, he even likened himself to the fictional Marvel villain Magneto.

“I’m Magneto, these are my mutants, and I’m fighting for them," Johnson told HBO.