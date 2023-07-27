Bipartisan Bill Presented to Renovate RFK Stadium, Paving Way to Bring the Washington Commanders Back to D.C. - The Messenger
Bipartisan Bill Presented to Renovate RFK Stadium, Paving Way to Bring the Washington Commanders Back to D.C.

New owner Josh Harris is from D.C. and grew up going to NFL games at RFK Stadium

Javon Edmonds
RFK Stadium hosted the Washington Commanders from 1961-1996.Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) will present a bipartisan bill on Thursday to renovate RFK Stadium, the former home of the Washington Commanders, according to The Washington Post.

“This legislation is set to pave the way for local officials to create meaningful new jobs, add millions in city revenue, and transform the Anacostia River waterfront into a lively destination for all,” Comer told the Post.

The Commanders were sold last week to an ownership group led by Josh Harris, a D.C. native who plans to turn the franchise around by eradicating all things related to previous owner Dan Snyder and possibly moving the team back to the city. 

“We would love to have a stadium where the opposing players fear to come, and our fans love to come, and our players love to come and feel welcomed,” Harris said at a July 21 press conference. “That’s what I experienced at RFK — and whatever happens with the stadium, that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create.”

The Commanders practice at team headquarters in Virginia and play home games at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. If the bill passes, a renovated RFK Stadium could host the franchise for the first time since 1996.

Comer, the chairman of the congressional committee that oversees the nation’s capital, has gained bipartisan support for the stadium bill from Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), D.C.’s non-voting representative in Congress.

“The RFK site sits on underused federal land in D.C. that could be redeveloped, generating tax revenue for D.C.,” Norton said in a statement. “Neither the Mayor nor the Council Chair opposes this bill, which would allow D.C. to put the site to productive use — a vast improvement on the current state of affairs. I look forward to working with Chairman Comer to pass this bill as quickly as possible.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser expressed support, saying she hopes Congress quickly passes the bill so work can begin on RFK Stadium. A spokeswoman for Bowser told The Post that Bowser will soon announce a new team in her economic development department that will be responsible for “retaining, maintaining and attracting” sports teams in D.C. 

Editor’s note: Josh Harris is an investor in The Messenger.

