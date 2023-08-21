Bill Belichick Says He’s a Taylor Swift Fan

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted he has an admiration for Taylor Swift, and was particularly impressed when he watched her perform live during a heavy rainstorm back at Gillette Stadium in May, during an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

Swift performed three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from May 19-21 as part of her Eras Tour. The second show, on May 20, was the one hit by weather. The rain even caused water damage to her keyboard, causing it to malfunction.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said of Swift's performance. "She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."

The 71-year-old coach added that his favorite Swift song is the 2019 hit "You Need to Calm Down."

"Look, I'm definitely on the, 'You've Got to Calm Down,'" Belichick said. "That's pretty good. You've got to calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate."