Big Ten Presidents Permit Commissioner to Explore Expansion

The presidents of the Big Ten Conference have authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore additional expansion, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Per Thamel, the Big Ten presidents met early Thursday morning to discuss the issue. Petitti’s exploration will focus on University of Oregon and University of Washington, two current members of the Pac-12 conference with storied athletic programs, including in football.
No offers have yet been made, per Thamel, but any deal for Oregon and UW would mean accepting that they would not get a full share.
According to the regents’ calendar, UW’s Board of Regents will hold a special meeting at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, including an executive session “to discuss with counsel present pending or potential litigation.” No action is expected to be taken, per The Seattle Times’ Mike Vorel.
- Big Ten Commissioner Says There Won’t Be a Conference Investigation Into Northwestern Football
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Spotlights Las Vegas, Seattle for Potential Expansion
- Reports: Arizona Close to Leaving Pac-12 for Big 12
- Florida State President: School Is Considering Leaving the ACC
- Kari Lake ‘Practically Lives’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
As of now, Oregon’s Board of Trustees has not publicly scheduled a meeting.
High-profile conference moves have become a big conversation in college sports, starting last summer with the remarkable announcement of UCLA and USC’s impending move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The University of Colorado announced last week that it would leave the Pac-12 and return to the Big 12.
The Pac-12 has struggled to finalize a media rights deal in recent weeks, eroding confidence among its members. It’s the only one of the Power Five conferences that has not locked down a long-term media deal.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports
- Money(ball) Talks: ‘Hope Is Not a Strategy’Sports