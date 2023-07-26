Big Ten Commissioner Says There Won’t Be a Conference Investigation Into Northwestern Football

Big Ten Football Media Days began Wednesday morning with an opening statement by new commissioner Tony Petitti. After his statement, Petitti responded to questions from reporters, with the Northwestern football hazing allegations being a hot topic.

While the school itself has conducted its own investigations into the allegations, Petitti said the Big Ten will not conduct any investigation of its own.

According to Petitti, the Big Ten's process leaves investigations like that to the schools themselves.

"The process in the conference on these matters is that it's led by the institution, so there's no investigation being launched by the conference," Petitti said. "We'll wait to see the results of those investigations and we'll have further comments at that time."

There also is no current plan to investigate other schools in the conference about possible hazing. However, Petitti has talked to school administrators to make sure they understand the emphasis on maintaining healthy environments.

Interim head coach David Braun, who joined Northwestern as its defensive coordinator in January and spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at FCS North Dakota State, took the podium in his first major media appearance since Fitzgerald's firing.

Braun is the only Northwestern representative at this year’s Media Days as players elected not to participate, and he chose not to address hazing allegations.

“This obviously has been a very difficult time for our team,” Braun said. “Our number one priority moving forward will be ensuring the student-athlete experience for the young men that we coach and mentor is the ultimate student-athlete experience.”

Petitti also touched on possible expansion in the conference. At the moment, he says school administrators have told him to focus on scheduling matchups against USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12 in 2024, before considering further expansion.

Football scheduling won't be an issue as football teams play once a week. However, basketball and non-revenue sports that play multiple times a week will be impacted by midweek flights to Los Angeles.

Petitti is still in his first 100 days on the job after replacing former commissioner Kevin Warren, who left the Big Ten to become president of the NFL's Chicago Bears. Petitti is the former chief operating officer of Major League Baseball.