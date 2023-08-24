Best Bets in Sports: A Baltimore Bat That Should Stay Hot - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Best Bets in Sports: A Baltimore Bat That Should Stay Hot

Plus, an A's arm in for a big night

Published |Updated
Adam Ronis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rutschman has a chance to keep his big August performance going.Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It’s a light schedule in MLB on Thursday, but there are five night games and a chance to make some money. After a 3–0 Wednesday, there are a couple of good bets that stand out. Here are my top plays…

Ken Waldichuk OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-145 on Bet365 Sportsbook)
Waldichuk has been going deeper into games the last few starts as his pitch count has increased. He has thrown at least 81 pitches in five of his last six starts with the transition back to the starting rotation. Over the last five starts, Waldichuk has a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% swinging strike rate. He has at least five strikeouts in five of the last six starts. The White Sox have been terrible over the last 30 days against left-handers with a 27.9% strikeout rate — the worst in baseball — and a .282 wOBA against southpaws.

Adley Rutschman OVER 1.5 hits+runs+RBIs (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook) 
Rutschman is 8-for-13 with two walks in his career against Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios. The Orioles catcher has gone over this 1.5 total in four of the last six games. Rutschman is batting .319 with 12 home runs in 213 at-bats at home and has multiple hits in four of the last seven games. He is batting .381 over the last seven games and is hitting .293 in August.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.