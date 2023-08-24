Best Bets in Sports: A Baltimore Bat That Should Stay Hot

It’s a light schedule in MLB on Thursday, but there are five night games and a chance to make some money. After a 3–0 Wednesday, there are a couple of good bets that stand out. Here are my top plays…
Ken Waldichuk OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-145 on Bet365 Sportsbook)
Waldichuk has been going deeper into games the last few starts as his pitch count has increased. He has thrown at least 81 pitches in five of his last six starts with the transition back to the starting rotation. Over the last five starts, Waldichuk has a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% swinging strike rate. He has at least five strikeouts in five of the last six starts. The White Sox have been terrible over the last 30 days against left-handers with a 27.9% strikeout rate — the worst in baseball — and a .282 wOBA against southpaws.
Adley Rutschman OVER 1.5 hits+runs+RBIs (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
Rutschman is 8-for-13 with two walks in his career against Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios. The Orioles catcher has gone over this 1.5 total in four of the last six games. Rutschman is batting .319 with 12 home runs in 213 at-bats at home and has multiple hits in four of the last seven games. He is batting .381 over the last seven games and is hitting .293 in August.
