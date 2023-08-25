Best Bets in Sports: Bet on Betts - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Betts is heating up just in time for his return to Fenway Park.Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Every team is in action tonight in MLB, and seven games have a total of at least nine runs. Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young, takes on the Rays, and Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, who has 227 strikeouts in 146.1 innings, goes against the Giants. Mookie Betts returns to Boston for the first time as a visiting player. Here are my top plays for Friday.

Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 totals bases (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
Betts returns to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Dodgers. He is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, going over this total in 10 of the last 11 games. He has multiple hits in nine of the past 11 games. In August, he is hitting .463 (38-for-82) with eight doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a 1.334 OPS. Ronald Acuña is still the favorite for the National League MVP, although he was -750 recently. Acuña is down to -300 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Betts’s hot streak has moved him to second at +350. 

Guardians-Blue Jays UNDER 8.5 runs (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
The Guardians are one of the worst offenses in baseball. They have scored four or fewer runs in eight of the last nine games. The teams had a four-game series from Aug. 7 to 10 and the total runs were four, one, one and seven; with the under cashing in each game. The Blue Jays’ offense has been struggling lately with four runs or fewer in 12 of the last 15 games. Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt has been much better at home with a 2.83 ERA compared to 5.02 on the road, and the game is in Toronto. He has a 3.21 ERA in the second half. Rookie Tanner Bibee has a 3.01 ERA with a 23.7% strikeout rate. He faced Toronto on Aug. 8 and threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. 

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 total bases (-130 on Bet365 Sportsbook)
Harper returned from Tommy John surgery without a rehab assignment and had five home runs in the first three months. The power is back. Harper has seven home runs in 75 at-bats in August with a 1.127 OPS and a .465 wOBA. He has homered in three straight games and has multiple hits in five of the last seven games. Miles Mikolas starts for the Cardinals and Harper is 5-for-12 with a double and two home runs against him. Mikolas has a 4.55 ERA and allows a lot of contact, with a strikeout rate of only 16.5%. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.