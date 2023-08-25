Every team is in action tonight in MLB, and seven games have a total of at least nine runs. Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young, takes on the Rays, and Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, who has 227 strikeouts in 146.1 innings, goes against the Giants. Mookie Betts returns to Boston for the first time as a visiting player. Here are my top plays for Friday.

Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 totals bases (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Betts returns to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Dodgers. He is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, going over this total in 10 of the last 11 games. He has multiple hits in nine of the past 11 games. In August, he is hitting .463 (38-for-82) with eight doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a 1.334 OPS. Ronald Acuña is still the favorite for the National League MVP, although he was -750 recently. Acuña is down to -300 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Betts’s hot streak has moved him to second at +350.

Guardians-Blue Jays UNDER 8.5 runs (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

The Guardians are one of the worst offenses in baseball. They have scored four or fewer runs in eight of the last nine games. The teams had a four-game series from Aug. 7 to 10 and the total runs were four, one, one and seven; with the under cashing in each game. The Blue Jays’ offense has been struggling lately with four runs or fewer in 12 of the last 15 games. Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt has been much better at home with a 2.83 ERA compared to 5.02 on the road, and the game is in Toronto. He has a 3.21 ERA in the second half. Rookie Tanner Bibee has a 3.01 ERA with a 23.7% strikeout rate. He faced Toronto on Aug. 8 and threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 total bases (-130 on Bet365 Sportsbook)

Harper returned from Tommy John surgery without a rehab assignment and had five home runs in the first three months. The power is back. Harper has seven home runs in 75 at-bats in August with a 1.127 OPS and a .465 wOBA. He has homered in three straight games and has multiple hits in five of the last seven games. Miles Mikolas starts for the Cardinals and Harper is 5-for-12 with a double and two home runs against him. Mikolas has a 4.55 ERA and allows a lot of contact, with a strikeout rate of only 16.5%.