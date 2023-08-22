Best Bets in Sports: Two Lefties Likely to Fall Short

It’s a full night of baseball, with every team in action following a 2–0 day on Monday (Julio Rodriguez got the night off). Tuesday’s is a slate with a lot of bad pitchers to pick on. Thirteen of the starting pitchers have an ERA of at least 4.44; six games have a total of at least nine runs, with the Braves-Mets the highest, at 10.5 runs. Here are my top plays for Tuesday.

Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (+110 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

It has been an awful season for Rodon. He has been injured several times; he hasn’t pitched since August 6 due to a hamstring strain after dealing with a forearm strain and back stiffness earlier in the season. He has made six starts this season and struck out more than five only once. Last season he had a 33.4% strikeout rate; this season it’s 20.5% with a 14.8% walk rate. The Nationals are not an easy offense to strikeout, and over the last month, they have a 16.8% strikeout rate against left-handed pitching. Washington has the second-lowest strikeout rate.

Jesus Luzardo OVER 4.5 hits allowed (-135 on Caesars Sportsbook)

Luzardo has been awful in his last few starts. Over his last 17 innings, spanning four starts, the Marlins lefthander has allowed 30 hits, 20 earned runs, nine walks, eight home runs and struck out 16. He has allowed at least five hits in six of his last eight starts, and has allowed at least five hits in nine of his 10 road starts. The Padres feast on left-handed pitching, with a .325 average over the last 30 days, and are fifth in OPS on the season against southpaws.

Julio Rodriguez OVER 1.5 total bases (-120 on Bet365 Sportsbook)

I wrote this up yesterday and Rodriguez was given a day off. He has two or more total bases in seven of the last eight games, and 12 of the last 15. He has 22 hits in his last 42 at-bats and is batting .412 with 13 runs, four home runs, 22 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a 1.103 OPS in August. The White Sox will start Mike Clevinger, who has a 3.26 ERA, but a 4.30 xERA with a 19.7% strikeout rate. Rodriguez is 3-for-5 with a home run against Clevinger. Also, the White Sox bullpen has been bad; they have a 4.79 ERA on the year, fifth-worst in baseball, and allowed seven runs in five innings against the Mariners Monday night.

Ryan Mountcastle OVER 1.5 hits+runs+RBIs (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Mountcastle crushes left-handed pitching and has been on fire since the All-Star break. He has a .356 average, .456 wOBA, 1.109 OPS and 11 of his 17 home runs on the year are against lefties. Since the All-Star break, the Orioles first baseman has a .613 slugging percentage and a 1.051 OPS. He is 7-for-12 with four home runs and four walks against Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Mountcastle is batting .403 in August and has at least one hit in 20 of the last 21 games.