Best Bets in Sports: Is Gausman Going Deep on Wednesday?

A look at the Cy Young contender as he prepares to face his old team, plus a Tampa bat to back and a White Sox arm in for a long one

Published |Updated
Adam Ronis
Gausman has moved into the AL Cy Young conversation.Jason Miller/Getty Images

There is a lot of afternoon baseball on Wednesday, along wirth seven games in the evening if you missed out on placing some wagers. The Blue Jays-Orioles and Red Sox-Astros matchups are big for the playoff races. Here are a few bets for today…

Kevin Gauman OVER 17.5 outs recorded (-120 on BetMGM Sportsbook)
Gausman is in contention for the American League Cy Young Award; currently at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. Gausman has pitched at least six innings in 17 of his 24 starts. The right-hander has faced the Orioles twice this season, going 8.0 and 4.1 innings. He has gone that 17.5-out total in 9 of 12 road games. The Blue Jays went to the bullpen early yesterday and used six relievers in an extra-inning game; they need Gausman to give them innings. He averages more than 98 pitches per outing and should be able to pitch six innings.

Yandy Diaz OVER 1.5 totals bases (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)
Diaz has multiple hits in eight of the last 10 games and at least one hit in 11 of the last 12 games. Diaz is batting .370 with a .932 OPS in August. While Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber pitches better on the road, he still is prone to home runs, allows a lot of hard contact and only has a 14.5% strikeout rate. Diaz is batting .315 against left-handers, including .391 at home with a 1.040 OPS.

Michael Kopech UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (-136 on FanDuel Sportsbook)
Kopech has had five or fewer strikeouts in each of his last 10 starts. He has been wild or hit hard consistently — he has a 22.6% strikeout rate with a 14.7% walk rate, 5.12 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Kopech is near the bottom of the league in almost every Statcast metric. The right-hander has walked 18 over his last 18.2 innings with only 10 strikeouts. The Mariners have been hammering right-handers over the last few weeks and not striking out as much.

