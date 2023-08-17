Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty on Aggravated Menacing Charges - The Messenger
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty on Aggravated Menacing Charges

The Pro Bowler faced trial this week for a Jan. 21 incident after entering a not-guilty plea in April

Published
Javon Edmonds
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals stands during the national anthem against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Thursday, a Cincinnati jury found Bengals running back Joe Mixon not guilty on charges of aggravated menacing during a Jan. 21 road rage incident.

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal systems ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome," said Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer. "This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football.”

The 27-year-old running back was accused of pointing a gun at a woman near Paycor Stadium a day before Cincinnati's AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 22, according to NFL.com.

Aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio, and is punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and five years probation, along with a $1,000 fine.

Mixon is now in the clear to play another full season as the Bengals' starting running back.

