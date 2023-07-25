Belichick Says Jack Jones ‘Will Be Out There’ - The Messenger
Belichick Says Jack Jones ‘Will Be Out There’

Despite a firearms arrest in June, the cornerback is expected to participate in Patriots training camp

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Jones played more than 400 defensive snaps as a rookie.Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Second-year cornerback Jack Jones will participate in New England Patriots training camp, head coach Bill Belichick said during a Tuesday press conference.

Jones was arrested at Boston's Logan Airport in June for possession of two firearms. Police charged him with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

“I can’t talk about it,” Belichick said. “It’s a legal process.”

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State University, Jones appeared in 13 games as a rookie for New England, starting two of them. He had 30 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions, including a pick-six of then-Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Jones figures to again play a significant role in the Patriots' secondary, which includes Pro Bowl cornerback Jonathan Jones and 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

