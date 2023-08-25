Belgian Cyclist Tijl de Decker Dies After Training Accident - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Belgian Cyclist Tijl de Decker Dies After Training Accident

The 22-year-old was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
22-year-old Tijl de Decker had signed a professional contract with Lotto Dstny last month.Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tijl de Decker, a young, up-and-coming Belgian cyclist, died Friday after significant injuries from a training crash on Wednesday, his cycling team Lotto Dstny announced.

The 22-year-old cyclist crashed into a car on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Lotto Dstny, and was hospitalized and underwent surgery in Antwerp.

“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” the statement read.

De Decker joined the development team of the Belgian professional cycling team Lotto Dstny earlier this year, signing a professional contract at the start of July. He earned stage wins in multiple Tours and won the Paris-Roubaix U21 competition. The statement said that he would have joined the pro team next year.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” Lotto Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot said in the statement, noting de Decker’s recent progress and growth and extending his condolences. “We will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm friendly person off the bike.”

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.