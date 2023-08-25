Belgian Cyclist Tijl de Decker Dies After Training Accident

Tijl de Decker, a young, up-and-coming Belgian cyclist, died Friday after significant injuries from a training crash on Wednesday, his cycling team Lotto Dstny announced.

The 22-year-old cyclist crashed into a car on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Lotto Dstny, and was hospitalized and underwent surgery in Antwerp.

“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” the statement read.

De Decker joined the development team of the Belgian professional cycling team Lotto Dstny earlier this year, signing a professional contract at the start of July. He earned stage wins in multiple Tours and won the Paris-Roubaix U21 competition. The statement said that he would have joined the pro team next year.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” Lotto Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot said in the statement, noting de Decker’s recent progress and growth and extending his condolences. “We will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm friendly person off the bike.”