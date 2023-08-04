Bears Add Yannick Ngakoue and Marcedes Lewis

The Chicago Bears made additions to both sides of the ball with Thursday night's signing of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Friday morning's signing of tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal to provide edge rushing to a team desperately in need of it. The former Pro Bowler had 9.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and finds himself back in a 4-3 scheme where he'll primarily line up wide as an edge rusher. Chicago's defense was last in sacks last season with just 20.

The 39-year-old Lewis, who is entering his 18th NFL season, the most ever for a tight end, reunites with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The two were together in Green Bay, where Getsy was an offensive assistant from 2014 to '21. The Bears signed another former Packers tight end, Robert Tonyan, in March.