Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay Rays

Kevin Brown has not announced a Baltimore Orioles game for Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) since July 23. Monday, it was revealed why.

Awful Announcing's Andrew Bucholtz, Sean Keeley and Ben Koo reported that Brown, the club's lead play-by-play voice since last year, has been suspended indefinitely by the franchise due to comments he made during Baltimore's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays last month.

Prior to the first pitch, Brown noted the Orioles' 2023 success at Tropicana Field, and contrasted it to the team's 3-18 mark at the ballpark from 2020-22. He also mentioned that prior to Baltimore's split with the Rays in June, the franchise had lost 15 straight series in Tampa Bay dating back to 2017.

These statistics, it should be noted, were in the club's pre-game media guide.

An Orioles official told The Baltimore Banner on Monday that Brown "will be back with us in the near future," and his absence stems from a "content decision." The club also reportedly disputed Awful Announcing's report that Brown was ever suspended.

Brown joined MASN in 2019, providing spot play-by-play commentary until landing the lead role in 2022. He also does college football and Home Run Derby work for ESPN.

MASN, launched in 2005, is a regional sports network co-owned by the Orioles and the Washington Nationals. Baltimore owns a 77% stake in the network, with Washington owning the other 23%.

Brown, therefore, is technically an Orioles employee. However, many noted that a suspension for simply referencing accurate data about Baltimore's past struggles in Tampa Bay is a bit harsh, to say the least.

Plus, The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli reported on Monday that the franchise had mandated broadcasters wear club-affiliated gear while on the air. Brown's spot radio appearance during the Phillies series was reportedly the result of another radio broadcaster not adhering to the rule.

After struggling mightily from 2017-21 — including three seasons of 54 wins or fewer — the Orioles have experienced a resurgence so far this season. At 70-42, the franchise sits atop the American League East, three games ahead of Tampa Bay. Baltimore is also second in win percentage across all of MLB, just .017 behind the National League-leading Atlanta Braves.

But the suspension of Brown threatens to squander some of the goodwill the Orioles had built up over the first 112 games of this season.