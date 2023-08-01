Orioles Get Pitching Help from Cardinals in Jack Flaherty Deal

The Baltimore Orioles have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league infielder Cesar Prieto and pitcher Drew Rom, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Baltimore had pitching on its radar approaching MLB’s trade deadline. Currently in first place in the American League, the Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA and opposing hitters are batting .249.
Flaherty, 27, has a career 3.58 ERA. Baltimore is hoping he can carry the starting rotation into the postseason as the Orioles anticipate the return of 2019 All-Star John Means in the next month.
Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer, Baltimore's two wins leaders, both have ERAs of at least 4.53 this season. In his last five starts, Flaherty has a 3.03 ERA.
- Cardinals President John Mozeliak: ‘I Can Tell You We’re Going to Trade People’
- MLB Trade Deadline: Fantasy Baseball Impacts
- Will the Rangers, Orioles, Giants And MLB’s Other Surprise Contenders Keep Rolling?
- Orioles and Diamondbacks Are the Latest to Join the Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay Rays
The Cardinals were sellers at the deadline, sending starter Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers for prospects on Sunday.
