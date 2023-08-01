Orioles Get Pitching Help from Cardinals in Jack Flaherty Deal - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Orioles Get Pitching Help from Cardinals in Jack Flaherty Deal

Orioles GM Mike Elias said pitching was the team's only target at the trade deadline

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jack Flaherty is heading to the Orioles to help win their first division title since 2014.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league infielder Cesar Prieto and pitcher Drew Rom, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Baltimore had pitching on its radar approaching MLB’s trade deadline. Currently in first place in the American League, the Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA and opposing hitters are batting .249.

Flaherty, 27, has a career 3.58 ERA. Baltimore is hoping he can carry the starting rotation into the postseason as the Orioles anticipate the return of 2019 All-Star John Means in the next month.

Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer, Baltimore's two wins leaders, both have ERAs of at least 4.53 this season. In his last five starts, Flaherty has a 3.03 ERA.

Read More

The Cardinals were sellers at the deadline, sending starter Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers for prospects on Sunday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.