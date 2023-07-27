‘Bad Faith’: Star Running Back Jonathan Taylor’s Agent Hints at Unhappiness With Colts Owner

Running backs are the only position group since 2015 to not see an increase in their franchise-tag value; as this offseason proved, teams have been hesitant to sign them to long term contracts. On Wednesday night, the Indianapolis Colts’ situation with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor became public.

Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021, earning him First Team All-Pro honors. He struggled through injuries and the Colts’ ineffective offense last season. He is set to earn $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season, and is looking for a contract extension. However, he may have to wait a while.

Taylor attended a Saturday Zoom meeting with top running backs around the NFL to discuss the declining market of the position and ways to address the issue. Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear in a Wednesday tweet that he wasn’t a fan.

Last season, Taylor missed six games with an ankle injury, perhaps opening the door for the Colts to play hardball with their star running back. In May, Taylor signed with First Round Management as he prepares to enter negotiations for his second contract. His new agent, Malki Kawa, had a response for Irsay’s Wednesday tweet.

Colts training camp is currently underway, and Indianapolis has placed Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Taylor underwent ankle surgery in January and missed both OTA’s and minicamp in the spring. Now, along with his health, his contract status is worth monitoring.